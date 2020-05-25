Troy Aikman shares thoughts on Dak Prescott’s contract situation

Troy Aikman has made his opinion on Dak Prescott very clear in the past, and the Dallas Cowboys legend reiterated his stance during a radio interview on Monday.

Aikman spoke with Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan about Prescott’s contract situation, and the three-time Super Bowl champion said he loves Prescott as a player and fully expects the Cowboys to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal.

“I love everything about him,” Aikman said. “I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him, he’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long long time, and continue to have a great career.”

Aikman said he has been “surprised” by how much discussion there has been surrounding Prescott’s contract negotiations with the Cowboys, as Dak is going to be with the team in 2020 whether he plays under the franchise tag or a new deal. However, Aikman clearly believes the Cowboys should bend in the negotiations if it becomes necessary.

“I think he’s a very unselfish player,” the FOX broadcaster said. “I wouldn’t say that about everybody; he only wants to win. … Dak truly doesn’t care about his stats. He just wants to win, he’s a leader, his teammates love him. So, I would pay him. He’s going to get paid.”

This is at least the second time Aikman has publicly urged the Cowboys to pay Prescott, so he obviously thinks very highly of him. With the way things stand, it would still be surprising if Prescott and the Cowboys failed to reach a long-term agreement by the July 15 deadline. There appears to be only one major disagreement between the two sides, so they should be able to sort through that.