Fans made the same observation about Troy Aikman during Vikings-Rams

Troy Aikman did not sound like his usual self while calling Monday night’s NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, and fans think they know why.

Aikman and partner Joe Buck were assigned to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” playoff game. Viewers immediately noticed that Aikman’s voice sounded different and began speculating that the Hall of Fame quarterback was battling an illness.

Many fans made comments on social media about how Aikman needed someone to bring him a cough drop. Others said the Dallas Cowboys legend should have taken a sick day and clearly was not himself.

Troy Aikman must have a cold or something. I’ve never heard him speak with this voice before. — Sam Libby (@SamLibby13) January 14, 2025

troy aikman is so sick I didnt even realize it was him at first — – Jays Enthusiast (@gReenbean_26) January 14, 2025

Troy Aikman sounds like he’s dying calling this game. Sub some one in for him — Joel Romero (@sinical_being) January 14, 2025

Troy Aikman is fighting for his life on the mic — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 14, 2025

Pray for Troy Aikman’s voice to make it through this game. — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) January 14, 2025

They letting Troy Aikman call a playoff game with laryngitis — . (@J0nesToChina) January 14, 2025

Aikman seemed to sound worse and worse as the first half went on. His voice was clearer during the introduction to the game, though some fans felt the 58-year-old looked physically unwell.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the Vikings-Rams call for ESPN. 🏈📺🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/fIBuxoqG19 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2025

Aikman is not the first analyst to sound sick while calling a big game. There were certainly signs that he was playing hurt, but that’s what all the legends do during the postseason.

For what it’s worth, Aikman spoke clearly earlier in the day while criticizing the Cowboys over the decision they made with their head coach.