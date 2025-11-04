Troy Aikman takes a swipe at Jerry Jones on ‘Monday Night Football’

Troy Aikman had some shade for his former employer on “Monday Night Football.”

The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. for this week’s “MNF.” During the second half, ESPN aired a graphic about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ recent comments on the team’s plans for the trade deadline.

Jones noted on SiriusXM that Dallas had already made one trade and could potentially make a couple of more beyond that. That led to a ruthless response from Aikman, who was doing color commentary for the game on ESPN.

“He may want to cancel that trade,” Aikman quipped on the air.

Troy Aikman on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys: "He may want to cancel that trade." #NFL #MNF https://t.co/7xjM7hLmh8 pic.twitter.com/xhSmk1yrGZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2025

Jones was obviously referencing the Cowboys trading away star defender Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season opener in August. Parsons has done extremely well already for the first-place Packers, recording 20 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks through just his first eight games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are a sub-.500 team and are especially poor defensively this year, entering play Monday ranked 31st in the NFL in total yards allowed.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer Aikman played for Jones and the Cowboys from 1989-2000, leading the team to three Super Bowl victories and earning six Pro Bowl nods as well. But he isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade when it comes to the state of affairs for the team these days and also previously questioned Jones’ leadership during a radio appearance a couple of months ago.