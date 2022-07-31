Tua Tagovailoa shows off arm with long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has praised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and overall abilities this offseason. Given the long throw Tagovailoa made during Saturday’s training camp practice, Hill’s praise may have been warranted after all.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ first-team offense appeared to be scrimmaging against the first-team defense. Hill was sent in motion to the left side of the field before the ball was snapped. Tagovailoa dropped back in the pocket and unleashed a 65-yard bomb that was caught for a touchdown by a streaking Hill.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a 65-YARD BOMB to WR Tyreek Hill#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rLMFntJpEy — 3rd & Juan (@3rdnJuan) July 30, 2022

The throw could be a good sign that Tagovailoa’s arm strength has improved this offseason. In May, the Dolphins tweeted a video showing Tagovailoa throwing a pass to Hill, who had to stop and wait for the ball to come to him rather than catch it in stride. The video raised questions over the 24-year-old’s arm strength. But Hill defended his new quarterback over the video, and offered an interesting theory as to why the Dolphins shared the clip in the first place.

In 13 games last season, Tagovailoa completed 263 passes for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His longest completion of the year was, like in Saturday’s video, a 65-yard pass.

Hill is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, while Tagovailoa is not known for having the strongest arm. The Dolphins could have a difficult time unlocking their offense’s potential if Tagovailoa cannot stretch the field with deep passes. Based on Saturday’s big-time throw, that may not be a concern after all.