Tyreek Hill makes another wild claim about Tua Tagovailoa

Most people would agree that Tyreek Hill has gone overboard with his praise of Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, but the star wide receiver is not changing his approach.

Hill spoke about Tagovailoa again during a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” Bart Scott asked Hill about having an opportunity to pick between being traded to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets. Tagovailoa said he respects Zach Wilson but wanted to play with “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

That led to a follow-up question about the previous comments Hill made in which he said Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. Hill did not back down from that. You can hear his full response below, but beware that he snuck an F-bomb into the interview.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was on @FirstTake this morning hyping up Tua Tagovailoa and once again calling him "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL." He even slipped in an F-bomb. pic.twitter.com/mw5YTjfKzY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2022

Tagovailoa actually was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL last season on short passes. That is probably what Hill was referring to, though stats like that are a bit misleading.

Tagovailoa probably appreciates all the praise his new teammate has heaped on him, but Hill may be raising expectations to uncomfortable heights. He is determined to pump up his quarterback every time he gets an opportunity. Hill recently said he and Tagovailoa already have a great connection and used a bizarre analogy to prove his point. It will be interesting to see if all of this translates to success on the field.