 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 25, 2022

Tyreek Hill makes another wild claim about Tua Tagovailoa

July 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Most people would agree that Tyreek Hill has gone overboard with his praise of Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, but the star wide receiver is not changing his approach.

Hill spoke about Tagovailoa again during a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” Bart Scott asked Hill about having an opportunity to pick between being traded to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets. Tagovailoa said he respects Zach Wilson but wanted to play with “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

That led to a follow-up question about the previous comments Hill made in which he said Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. Hill did not back down from that. You can hear his full response below, but beware that he snuck an F-bomb into the interview.

Tagovailoa actually was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL last season on short passes. That is probably what Hill was referring to, though stats like that are a bit misleading.

Tagovailoa probably appreciates all the praise his new teammate has heaped on him, but Hill may be raising expectations to uncomfortable heights. He is determined to pump up his quarterback every time he gets an opportunity. Hill recently said he and Tagovailoa already have a great connection and used a bizarre analogy to prove his point. It will be interesting to see if all of this translates to success on the field.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus