Tua Tagovailoa clowned on social media for his two INTs in first quarter vs. Bills

Tua Tagovailoa threw Tua interceptions too many in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa had a very forgettable start to Thursday’s game vs. Buffalo. On the first drive of the game, Tagovailoa got picked off on a pass that went off the hands of Dolphins receiver Grant DuBose and was then secured by Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

While that interception might not have been Tagovailoa’s fault, the second one definitely was. After leading Miami on a subsequent drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Devon Achane, Tagovailoa was picked again on the Dolphins’ third drive. Tagovailoa was not on the same page as his receiver Robbie Chosen and overthrew the pass, floating it right into the waiting hands of Buffalo corner Christian Benford.

Tagovailoa was flooded with some harsh memes on social media as a result of his two-INT quarter. Here were a few of the funniest ones on X.

Tua Tagovailoa against the Bills pic.twitter.com/D8PMZeyDvJ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2024

Tua without 3 100m dash receivers pic.twitter.com/mpFJr5STx8 — TatumsWrld (@wrldoftatum) September 13, 2024

Tua seeing a receiver in double coverage pic.twitter.com/IpVeYzdeJZ — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) September 13, 2024

For the reigning NFL passing yards leader Tagovailoa, this marked the very first time in his pro career that he tossed multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a game. The 26-year-old just agreed to a staggering new contract extension with the Dolphins in the offseason but has not quite put his best foot forward so far this season.