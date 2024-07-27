 Skip to main content
Incredible stat about Tua Tagovailoa contract extension goes viral

July 27, 2024
by Dan Benton
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167 million guaranteed. The deal is the largest in franchise history.

The new contract will pay Tagovailoa an average annual salary just over $53 million per year. That number is significant because it’s more than the career earnings of Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dan Marino.

Marino is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and the only reason that’s up for debate is because he failed to win a Super Bowl. He was named league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1984 and led the NFL in passing five times. The number of all-time records and franchise records are too abundant to recount.

In total, Marino won 147 regular season games for the Dolphins, while passing for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns. Those remain franchise records by a country mile (and then some).

Comparatively, Tagovailoa is fourth on the franchise list for passing yards (12,639) and passing touchdowns (81), but he’s got a long way to go to catch Marino.

The salary discrepancies highlight both the popularity and financial value of the NFL and its individual franchises. Marino played during a time when baseball was still considered the national pastime, but things have certainly changed.

As of 2023, the Dolphins were valued at $5.7 billion while the NFL was listed with an aggregate value of $163 billion, which is more than many countries.

