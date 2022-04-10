Video: Tua Tagovailoa had great reaction to seeing Dan Marino

Even current NFL quarterbacks can still become a bit starstruck when they cross paths with a Hall of Famer. Tua Tagovailoa offered a fine example of that on Saturday.

Tagovailoa hosted a luau event for his charitable foundation on Saturday. As he was speaking to the media, he spotted Dan Marino in attendance, and seemed almost surprised by that, and a little bit thrown off.

Tua is literally all of us seeing Dan Marino😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KQkmcb61Ex — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 10, 2022

Sure enough, Marino was in attendance. The two even posed for pictures a bit later on.

Legendary Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino and @tua at LUAU WITH TUA tonight. pic.twitter.com/4vSqmOtIKH — Tua Foundation (@TuaFoundation) April 9, 2022

The funny part of this is that it’s not as if Tagovailoa and Marino are strangers. Marino has been a big help for the young quarterback on various occasions, and the two seem to have a strong relationship. That doesn’t necessarily mean Tagovailoa can’t be a little starstruck sometimes, though.

Tagovailoa is hardly alone in this regard. Even people who have been around the league for years can sometimes get thrown off by legends of the game.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports