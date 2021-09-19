Tua Tagovailoa dealing with bruised ribs

Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury, but the early news was fairly positive for the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field following a hard hit in the first half. There was initially concern about his surgically repaired hip, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs. X-rays were negative, but Tua is said to be in a significant amount of pain.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs, source said. X-rays were negative, but he's in a lot of pain. MRI tomorrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2021

Bruised ribs are typically a pain tolerance injury, so it’s unclear if Tagovailoa will be forced to miss time beyond Sunday. Either way, it sounds like he avoided a major injury.

Jacoby Brissett took over for Tagovailoa.