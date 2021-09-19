Tua Tagovailoa carted off following injury against Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury early in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and it was serious enough that he was carted to the locker room.

Tagovailoa took a hard shot while delivering a pass on 4th down. He tried to make it to the sideline under his own power but was too shaken up. He was then carted off the field after being examined by medical staff. You can see the play below:

AJ Epenesa punishing Tua. #Bills defense has been getting tremendous pressure so far today. pic.twitter.com/pzgLo6LF02 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2021

The concern with Tagovailoa has always been his hip, as he underwent hip surgery after suffering a serious injury during his senior year at Alabama in 2019. However, the Dolphins announced that Tua’s injury was to his hip.

Jacoby Brissett came on to replace Tagovailoa.