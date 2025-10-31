Fans all said the same thing about Tua Tagovailoa’s latest excuse

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled once again in his team’s latest loss, and the quarterback had an unexpected excuse for one of the many blunders that were made in the game.

The Dolphins fell to 2-7 on the season with their 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Tagovailoa and company had a good chance to score a touchdown and take the lead on their third offensive drive of the game. They lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Baltimore 12-yard line.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom committed a false start on the play, which backed the Dolphins up 5 yards. Head coach Mike McDaniel decided on a chip-shot field goal attempt at that point, and Riley Patterson missed the kick wide right.

Tagovailoa was asked in his postgame press conference about that particular sequence, which resulted in a huge momentum shift. He blamed the noise coming from Ravens fans in Miami.

“I would say with the Ravens fans it maybe got a little muffled with my cadence and the crowd noise,” Tagovailoa said. “We kind of talked about that on the sideline after and got that corrected.”

Most people were in disbelief that Tagovailoa used the noise level from visiting fans as an excuse for a Dolphins blunder during a home game.

Tagovailoa finished the game 25/40 for 261 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The Dolphins did not score a touchdown, which was even more disappointing after they pounded the Atlanta Falcons 34-10 on the road in Week 8. Tagovailoa played outstanding in that game despite having an issue with his eye.

The Dolphins fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium spent much of their night booing on Thursday. Perhaps that was the noise that became an issue for Miami’s offense on the crucial early fourth-down play.