The biggest question about Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been answered

The Miami Dolphins have begun the process of rebuilding amid what appears to be another lost season, but it sounds like head coach Mike McDaniel will remain with the team for at least several more weeks.

The Dolphins announced on Friday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier. Team owner Stephen Ross thanked Grier for his contributions but said change in Miami “needs to start right now.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that change will not include McDaniel being fired before the end of the 2025 season.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will remain Miami’s head coach for the remainder of the season at least, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2MCImhDSCU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2025

The Dolphins fell to 2-7 on Thursday night with their 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Dolphins fans booed the home team loudly during the game, which has been a theme throughout much of the season.

After the Dolphins began the year 0-3, a report claimed Ross wanted to stick with McDaniel and would only fire the coach mid-season if fans stopped showing up to games and/or players quit on McDaniel. It seemed like there may have been more Ravens fans than Dolphins fans on Thursday night. One infamous Dolphin also believes that the team has quit on McDaniel.

Either way, Ross apparently does not want to make a head coach change in the middle of the season. There is always a chance things could get ugly enough to inspire Ross to alter his perspective, but for now the intense scrutiny McDaniel has faced will likely continue.