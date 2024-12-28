 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play for Dolphins in Week 17

December 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa looks on

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to miss the team’s Week 17 game with a hip injury.

Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Tellingly, the team also elevated QB Skylar Thompson from the practice squad, another indication Tagovailoa is unlikely to play.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Tagovailoa is still pushing to play, but the hip injury is having a major impact on his mobility.

There was not that much concern about Tagovailoa during the week, as he was a limited participant in practice. Clearly, things have not progressed as hoped. The injury comes at a terrible time for the Dolphins, who are barely clinging to their AFC playoff hopes.

Tyler Huntley would be in line to start if Tagovailoa cannot go. He went 1-2 in three starts earlier in the season when Tagovailoa was sidelined due to a concussion.

