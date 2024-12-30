Will Tua Tagovailoa miss Dolphins’ crucial Week 18 game?

The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday without Tua Tagovailoa, and it sounds like they may have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley again in Week 18.

Tagovailoa did not play in Sunday’s 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa’s status for the team’s regular-season final against the New York Jets is “firmly in the unknown.”

McDaniel said Huntley will likely take the majority of first-team reps in practice again this week. McDaniel added that doctors determined it was “not safe at all” for Tagovailoa to play against Cleveland due to the quarterback’s lack of mobility and inability to protect himself.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa status Sunday vs. Jets is “gray area, firmly in the unknown,” per HC Mike McDaniel. Tua’s hip injury recovery is “all about time.” Snoop Huntley will get more practice reps than Tua this week. Dolphins make playoffs with win + Broncos loss to Chiefs. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 30, 2024

Tua Tagovailoa’s hip was initially injured taking a shot outside the pocket in game vs. Texans and aggravated the injury in midfield QB hit vs. 49ers. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Tua playing vs. CLE was “not safe at all" & key worry was "inability to move within the pocket.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 30, 2024

Tagovailoa missed several games earlier this season after he suffered another concussion. While his latest injury has nothing to do with his head, the concussion history has likely factored into how the Dolphins are handling the situation. If Tagovailoa were less mobile and unable to protect himself, he would be more more susceptible to the types of hits that could result in a concussion.

Huntley played well against Cleveland, finishing 22/26 for 225 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to clinch a playoff berth. The Chiefs are locked into the No. 1 seed and will likely rest their starters, which is not ideal for Miami.