Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa has improved relationship with teammates, coach says

May 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tua Tagovailoa has made significant strides toward working more closely with his teammates, according to his coach.

Brian Flores revealed that the Miami Dolphins quarterback has been organizing practices with his wide receivers during the offseason, and that Tagovailoa has also improved his own practice habits while growing closer to his teammates.

This is welcome news, especially considering there have been rumblings that Tagovailoa didn’t win over all of his teammates in 2020. It sounds like the second-year quarterback has been doing a lot of work on his own as well to take a step forward.

The 23-year-old quarterback threw for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his rookie year. Flores had a somewhat odd way of handling him but that may well be in the past going forward.

