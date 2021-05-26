Tua Tagovailoa has improved relationship with teammates, coach says

Tua Tagovailoa has made significant strides toward working more closely with his teammates, according to his coach.

Brian Flores revealed that the Miami Dolphins quarterback has been organizing practices with his wide receivers during the offseason, and that Tagovailoa has also improved his own practice habits while growing closer to his teammates.

Brian Flores on Tua: "He's definitely more comfortable. Has a better rapport with his teammates. I've seen him…with a better understanding of how we practice. We've seen that from him so far. "Hopefully he continues to grow and improve." #Dolphins — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) May 26, 2021

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa organized practices in the offseason with his wide receivers. They practiced twice a week at a local park. Flores praised Tua's leadership traits. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) May 26, 2021

This is welcome news, especially considering there have been rumblings that Tagovailoa didn’t win over all of his teammates in 2020. It sounds like the second-year quarterback has been doing a lot of work on his own as well to take a step forward.

The 23-year-old quarterback threw for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his rookie year. Flores had a somewhat odd way of handling him but that may well be in the past going forward.