Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer predicting big season after offseason work

While it’s no huge surprise that a quarterback’s personal trainer would be eager to talk up their client, Tua Tagovailoa is getting quite the endorsement from his.

Tagovailoa’s trainer Nick Hicks is expecting big things from the Miami Dolphins quarterback in 2021, and he raved about the work Tagovailoa has been doing in the offseason.

“Tua is an amazing person. I’ve never met anybody like him,” Hicks told the “Miami on the Rockets” podcast, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s an insanely hard worker. He’s all gas, no brakes. I show up at his house super early; we put in work. Little break, then he leaves me at the field and he works some more. Then he goes home and watches film. He’s on a mission. He’s different.”

Hicks added that he expects a much better 2021 from Tagovailoa now that he’s over a year removed from his hip injury at Alabama and has had the opportunity to train more aggressively. In fact, much of the work the pair has done has been based on strength and conditioning.

“A healthy Tua is a confident Tua and a confident Tua is a Super Bowl contender guaranteed,” Hicks said. “And that’s our goal to make him healthy. And we’re doing a damn good job right now.”

The Dolphins will be hoping Hicks is right. After all, they were apparently willing to change quarterbacks if the right deal came along. It means Tagovailoa should come into year two with something to prove. If his trainer is right, the sky is still the limit.