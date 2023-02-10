Tua Tagovailoa has unusual plan to help address injury issues

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is embarking on an unusual plan to try to address the injury issues he dealt with this season.

Tagovailoa is making an effort to limit the risk of head injuries going forward, and one way he is doing that is to learn judo. He told the “Up & Adams” show that it is an effort to get to know his body better.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tells @UpAndAdamsShow that he has a plan to take judo this offseason to learn how to fall better. Things to help him avoid head issues next season. pic.twitter.com/15uCPaz2by — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 10, 2023

“We got a plan set up and I’ll be doing judo on Fridays just so I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions last season, and it was enough to spark speculation about his NFL future. His parents have made it clear he does not intend to stop playing, and this reinforces that.

Whether or not this sort of thing actually helps, it is clear that Tagovailoa wants to do something to try to limit his injury risk. This is probably just one part of those efforts.