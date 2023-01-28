Tua Tagovailoa’s parents weigh in on whether QB will retire

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several serious and lingering concussions in 2022.

Tagovailoa’s concussions and subsequent treatment became the subject of national attention. There was criticism regarding how some were handled but primarily, there was a concern for the 24-year-old’s well-being. There were also questions raised about his future.

Will Tagovailoa return in 2023? Should he return?

Those questions were even posed to his parents, who recently shared their thoughts on what lay ahead for their son.

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents express gratitude for overwhelming support from #Hawaii and beyond throughout Tua’s adversities this past season, have no doubts that he will return as #Dolphins quarterback in 2023 #NFLHawaii @TuaFoundation @PolynesianFBHOF 🤙🏽 @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/RaZaPhUOg9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 26, 2023

“No, he comes back,” Tagovailoa’s father said. “That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back.”

There was no doubt expressed by Tagovailoa’s parents. But perhaps more importantly, they say Tua is doing well, feeling good, and is happy with both his life and career. He remains in concussion protocol but is trending in the right direction and the plan is for him to return under center in 2023 and beyond.

This past season, Tagovailoa led Miami to an 8-5 record over his 13 starts. He threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions while completing just under 65% of his passes.