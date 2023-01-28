 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa’s parents weigh in on whether QB will retire

January 28, 2023
by Dan Benton
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several serious and lingering concussions in 2022.

Tagovailoa’s concussions and subsequent treatment became the subject of national attention. There was criticism regarding how some were handled but primarily, there was a concern for the 24-year-old’s well-being. There were also questions raised about his future.

Will Tagovailoa return in 2023? Should he return?

Those questions were even posed to his parents, who recently shared their thoughts on what lay ahead for their son.

“No, he comes back,” Tagovailoa’s father said. “That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back.”

There was no doubt expressed by Tagovailoa’s parents. But perhaps more importantly, they say Tua is doing well, feeling good, and is happy with both his life and career. He remains in concussion protocol but is trending in the right direction and the plan is for him to return under center in 2023 and beyond.

This past season, Tagovailoa led Miami to an 8-5 record over his 13 starts. He threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions while completing just under 65% of his passes.

