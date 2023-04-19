Tua Tagovailoa makes big admission about his NFL future

Some questioned whether Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football after he suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 season. One of those individuals was Tagovailoa himself.

Tagovailoa admitted on Wednesday that he thought about retirement following his second diagnosed concussion, but chose to continue playing after discussing things with his family.

Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retirement after his second diagnosed concussion of 2022. Here’s his explanation of why he did not. pic.twitter.com/g01FmEkY9C — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 19, 2023

“I considered it for a time,” Tagovailoa admitted. “Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations. It would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It’s my health, it’s my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family.”

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in 2022, and the second one kept him in concussion protocols well beyond the end of the season. If the quarterback had any doubts about his future, they were not aired publicly, as his parents sounded very convinced about his future when they were asked about the subject.

Tagovailoa played 13 games last season, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.