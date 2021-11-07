Tua Tagovailoa out against Texans due to finger injury

Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with finger and rib injuries, and one of those ailments is serious enough that it will force him to sit out in Week 9.

Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While the injury is not expected to keep him out long-term, he will not play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.

Tua Tagovailoa’s fractured middle finger is not expected to keep him out long-term. However, with a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football this week, his status for Week 10 against the Ravens now also is in question. https://t.co/6gTeQCZ6rZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

The Dolphins are committed to Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season after they were unable to trade for Deshaun Watson. Injuries have been a concern for the former Alabama star since he was drafted, and he has struggled to stay healthy again this year.

Tagovailoa also missed several games this season with a rib injury. He has 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports