Tua Tagovailoa’s future with Dolphins in doubt after latest injury?

Tua Tagovailoa will miss several games with a rib injury he suffered last week, and questions are mounting about whether or not his future with the Miami Dolphins is secure.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by several personnel people and coaches around the NFL that Brian Flores would have preferred to draft Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa. People with the Dolphins insist general manager Chris Grier consults with Flores on all major roster moves and would not have gone against his wishes. Still, there have been plenty of signs over the past year that Flores and the Dolphins are not sold on Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have long been viewed as the most likely suitor for Deshaun Watson if and when the Houston Texans trade the star quarterback. There’s still a chance Watson could be moved before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, but La Canfora says Tagovailoa’s injury does not make it any more likely that the Dolphins will acquire Watson. The Texans are still seeking a very significant return for Watson despite the fact that he is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

Tagovailoa had 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Miami’s 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. He attempted just four passes in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills before being carted to the locker room with his injury.