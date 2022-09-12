Tua Tagovailoa accomplished rare feat against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins once again got the best of the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Tua Tagovailoa accomplished a rare feat with the win.

Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. He is the first quarterback ever to win his first four starts against Belichick since the coach was hired by the New England Patriots. The only other quarterback to do it is John Elway, but that was when Belichick was with the Cleveland Browns.

Tagovailoa was made aware of the accomplishment after Miami’s 20-7 win. He quickly downplayed it.

“That’s not an individual accolade or I don’t even look at it as close to being that,” the former Alabama star said, per Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. “It’s a team sport. This team has won four straight against New England. However way you see it, however way you put it, that’s what it is.”

Of course, all four of Tagovailoa’s wins against the Patriots have also come in the post-Tom Brady era. His record against Belichick probably says more about the way New England has struggled since losing Brady, but it is impressive nonetheless.

Tagovailoa completed 23-of-33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against New England. He did not exactly look like the dominant quarterback one of his teammates promises he will be, but he played well enough to help his team win an important divisional game. That has now become a theme for Tua each time he faces the Patriots.