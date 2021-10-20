Tua Tagovailoa rumors spin out of control amid Watson speculation

As speculation increased about a potentially imminent Deshaun Watson trade, even wilder rumors began to spread about the future of Tua Tagovailoa.

A report on Wednesday indicated that the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are making progress on trade talks involving Watson. That cast doubt on Tagovailoa’s future in Miami and led to a flood of unsourced rumors about the Dolphins quarterback’s future.

Further complicating matters was a report from Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 AM indicating that a third team was involved in trade talks that related to the Watson situation.

Another team's potential involvement in another potential trade, not involving Deshaun Watson, is a factor in this situation, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2021

We do know of two prominent teams that Tagovailoa has been linked to but apparently aren’t involved. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who have no interest in Tagovailoa, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Per source, Broncos not in on Tua Tagovailoa either, by the way. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 20, 2021

Tagovailoa was also linked to the Washington Football Team, another organization without a long-term solution at quarterback. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, however, said he received a “hard no” from sources when asking if Washington had interest.

Got a hard “no” when I checked on Washington’s interest in Tua. “It’s all bs” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2021

Where does that leave Tagovailoa? We don’t know, honestly. There’s no doubt that if Miami does bring Watson in, Tagovailoa’s long-term future in Miami is over. It may be that other teams just aren’t that interested. That’s hard to fathom given how much hype Tagovailoa had coming into the NFL, but when you see some of the plays he’s made during games, it just doesn’t look like he’s making much progress toward being a standout NFL quarterback.