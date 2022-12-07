Surprising NFL QB leads early Pro Bowl voting

Rather than Kansas City, Buffalo, or even Philadelphia, the early leading vote-getter for the NFL Pro Bowl resides in sunny South Beach.

The first returns of Pro Bowl voting were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday. While not too surprising that a quarterback is the top vote-getter so far, the identity of that quarterback is — Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins with 138,390 votes.

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), Tyreek Hill (Miami), and Travis Kelce (Kansas City) round out the current top five.

Top five Pro-Bowl vote getters for this season so far, per the NFL. pic.twitter.com/89ok1C9e00 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2022

You might expect someone like Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or Joe Burrow (or even a member of the older guard such as Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers) to lead the vote, at least if it were a quarterback. But instead, it is Tagovailoa whom the voters are stuffing the ballot boxes for.

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa is plenty deserving however. In ten games as Miami’s starter (he missed time with a concussion earlier in the season), Tagovailoa is 8-2 with 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That has Miami on pace for their best season since their 11-win 2008 campaign.

The ex-Alabama star is also very popular as an individual and has been insanely good in the clutch, both of which help his Pro Bowl case here.