Impressive stat shows how good Tua Tagovailoa has been in clutch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken a big step forward under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, and there is one particular area where he is consistently finding ways to beat defenses.

Tagovailoa has been incredibly efficient on third down in his six starts this season. He has completed 36-of-50 passes for 492 yards, 7 touchdowns and no interceptions on third down. His 142.7 passer rating on third down is the highest mark in the NFL since the league began tracking passer rating by down in 1991.

On third downs this season, @Tua is 36-of-50 (72.0 pct.) for 492 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. That gives him a 142.7 passer rating, which is the highest third-down passer rating in a season since the league began tracking passer rating by quarter in 1991. — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) November 2, 2022

That sample size is big enough to not be a fluke. What it shows is that the Dolphins are designing great plays in situations where they need to complete a pass. It also shows that Tagovailoa has been good at extending plays and making accurate throws in must-have situations.

Tagovauloa has completed an impressive 69.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,678 yards, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has benefitted from both the addition of Tyreek Hill and implementation of McDaniels’ scheme, which has all added up to a 5-3 record for the Dolphins. If Tua continues to excel in third-down situations, that will bode well for Miami’s chances of making the playoffs.