 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 2, 2022

Impressive stat shows how good Tua Tagovailoa has been in clutch

November 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken a big step forward under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, and there is one particular area where he is consistently finding ways to beat defenses.

Tagovailoa has been incredibly efficient on third down in his six starts this season. He has completed 36-of-50 passes for 492 yards, 7 touchdowns and no interceptions on third down. His 142.7 passer rating on third down is the highest mark in the NFL since the league began tracking passer rating by down in 1991.

That sample size is big enough to not be a fluke. What it shows is that the Dolphins are designing great plays in situations where they need to complete a pass. It also shows that Tagovailoa has been good at extending plays and making accurate throws in must-have situations.

Tagovauloa has completed an impressive 69.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,678 yards, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has benefitted from both the addition of Tyreek Hill and implementation of McDaniels’ scheme, which has all added up to a 5-3 record for the Dolphins. If Tua continues to excel in third-down situations, that will bode well for Miami’s chances of making the playoffs.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus