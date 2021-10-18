 Skip to main content
Oops! TV viewers get Spanish version of Steelers-Seahawks game on NBC

October 17, 2021
by Darryn Albert

NBC Sunday Night Football in Spanish

Some viewers of NBC’s broadcast of “Sunday Night Football” this week got a bit of a surprise.

During the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks showdown, many watching on television tweeted that they were receiving the audio for the game in Spanish.

While it is unclear how widespread the issue was, some viewers reported that they were receiving the Spanish feed in New Orleans. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand also shared a video of a message running across the broadcast in the affected area acknowledging and apologizing for the error.

Cox Customer Care tweeted that they were working to resolve the issue.

Interestingly enough, some viewers during last week’s broadcast of “Sunday Night Football” also reported having a very similar issue, apparently in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. These viewers tweeted that Spanish audio could be heard in the background of the main broadcast.

The issue appears to have gotten worse during this week’s broadcast, as the Spanish audio had replaced the actual game audio entirely instead of just being audible in the background. This is just the latest in what has already been an error-filled season for NBC and “Sunday Night Football.”

