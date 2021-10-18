Oops! TV viewers get Spanish version of Steelers-Seahawks game on NBC

Some viewers of NBC’s broadcast of “Sunday Night Football” this week got a bit of a surprise.

During the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks showdown, many watching on television tweeted that they were receiving the audio for the game in Spanish.

Is anyone else SNF game commentated in spanish right now? — ⚜️ 504 Boy Troy ⚜️ (@504BoyTroy) October 18, 2021

Why is the SNF game in Spanish — Rosko (@slingblade6925) October 18, 2021

@nbc why are you broadcasting the Steelers Seahawks game in Spanish?!? — Brandon E. Faciane (@BNastyDotCom) October 18, 2021

Am I insane? Why is #SNF being broadcast in Spanish?! — livernonions (@_livernonions) October 18, 2021

So apparently I’m a part of a select few who NBC randomly decided to give the SNF Spanish feed to. Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/vKwH2MWLdd — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 18, 2021

While it is unclear how widespread the issue was, some viewers reported that they were receiving the Spanish feed in New Orleans. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand also shared a video of a message running across the broadcast in the affected area acknowledging and apologizing for the error.

Some NBC affiliates apparently are showing tonight’s SNF game in Spanish by mistake. This video is from a source in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/YuP7RnPy8C — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 18, 2021

Cox Customer Care tweeted that they were working to resolve the issue.

Hi Latrobian, our video engineers are working to resolve the issue with NBC airing in Spanish. I'm so sorry about the language issue, as I understand how it impacts your enjoyment of the game. Please know we're working to resolve this as quickly as possible! -Becky — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) October 18, 2021

Interestingly enough, some viewers during last week’s broadcast of “Sunday Night Football” also reported having a very similar issue, apparently in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. These viewers tweeted that Spanish audio could be heard in the background of the main broadcast.

Anyone else hearing a Spanish broadcast in the background for NBC on Sunday Night Football? — Billy Koone (@billykoone) October 11, 2021

@NBCDFW just fyi, the Spanish audio is in the background of the Sunday night football game. — Mike#6 (@Behold_Mike) October 11, 2021

The issue appears to have gotten worse during this week’s broadcast, as the Spanish audio had replaced the actual game audio entirely instead of just being audible in the background. This is just the latest in what has already been an error-filled season for NBC and “Sunday Night Football.”