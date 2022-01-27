Twitter reacts to Josh Allen snubbing Pro Bowl

Josh Allen was considered one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs when the 2021 rosters were announced, and the Buffalo Bills star has decided to return the favor.

Allen was an alternate for the Pro Bowl. He was invited to Las Vegas this week after Lamar Jackson withdrew due to an ankle injury. Allen announced on Thursday that he has turned down the invite “in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season.”

Josh Allen won’t be playing as a Pro Bowl alternate QB. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bNwzhdk8wR — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 27, 2022

Allen even went as far as to say he gets a lot of bumps and bruises because of his playing style. However, most fans want to believe that he was simply sticking his middle finger up at the Pro Bowl after not being voted in. There were some great reactions on Twitter.

Pro Bowl: “hey Josh we’d love to have you play in our game this year, you were an alternate and get the nod now. you’ll earn $40k!” Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/25mMdhOpOX — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) January 27, 2022

Josh Allen snubbing the Pro Bowl after being snubbed by the Pro Bowl the absolute best cherry on top of a fun, even if disappointing, end of season. — James Kurdziel (@JamesRadio) January 27, 2022

The Pro Bowl doesn’t deserve Josh Allen. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 27, 2022

Allen’s numbers this season were only slightly worse than a year ago, when he was viewed as a legitimate MVP candidate. He threw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last week was a reminder that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, let alone the AFC. Allen went 27/37 for 329 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in that game. Buffalo lost thanks in part to a massive late game blunder.

Even if Allen were healthy, we have our doubts that he would have accepted the Pro Bowl invite. The Bills were clearly bothered by their lack of Pro Bowl players and felt disrespected by it.

