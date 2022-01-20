Josh Allen has great take on Bills’ lack of Pro Bowlers

The Buffalo Bills were viewed as one of the best teams in the AFC heading into the 2021 season, and they have lived up to expectations. Despite that, they somehow only had two players voted to the Pro Bowl. They are almost certainly motivated by the snubs, but Josh Allen insists their focus is elsewhere.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, Allen was asked if he feels the Bills have not gotten the respect they deserve this season. He said they are “internally motivated” and not thinking about the Pro Bowl heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We want the respect we deserve, but at the same time I could give two sh–s about all that,” he said. “I’m so focused on just trying to be the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate I can be and trying to win football games for this team. … We’re so internally motivated here in Buffalo. We want to win for each other.”

Allen mentioned how Jordan Poyer, who is considered by many to be one of the best safeties in the NFL, was named an All-Pro but not a Pro Bowler. Allen is an alternate. Allen received a text message about that from his trainer prior to Buffalo’s blowout win over the New England Patriots a few weeks ago.

Poyer has made it clear he is fueled by the Pro Bowl snub, and his wife also went off about it. In reality, the oversights are probably beneficial for the Bills. Fans should be grateful they haven’t been shown the respect they deserve.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports