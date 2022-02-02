Twitter reacts to Washington Football Team’s new name

A video leak spoiled the Washington Football Team’s big nickname announcement, but the name change is now officially official.

The Washington Football Team is now known as the Washington Commanders. Fans already learned of the new nickname after a news chopper captured the writing on a banner inside the team’s store on Tuesday night. Daniel Snyder’s franchise made the announcement on Wednesday.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Here are some of Washington’s new logos:

New name, new marks pic.twitter.com/KxN5pWg4X1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

As expected, the reaction from fans and the media has been mixed.

Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think “The Washington Commanders” is a good name.. Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2022

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS pic.twitter.com/sFlFg9O2b7 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 2, 2022

The Washington #Commanders literally sounds like a team from a league that has failed not once, but twice now…(I won’t name names) — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) February 2, 2022

Washington Commanders is like when the movie can’t get the rights to use an actual team so they throw something quick out there and hope it just doesn’t cause too much confusion — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 2, 2022

The Washington Commanders have a “new” logo. pic.twitter.com/EWfQnsxoCm — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) February 2, 2022

The Washington Commanders sounds like a made-up football team in a movie starring The Rock — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 2, 2022

You can call them the "Washington Commanders" all you want, but they'll always be the Washington Football Team of my beloved childhood memories. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 2, 2022

Commanders may not have been Washington’s first choice. Snyder was said to be in a trademark battle for what was almost certainly another nickname, not Commanders.

Personally, we don’t think the new name is anything special. People will get used to it, just as they somehow got used to Washington Football Team.