Twitter reacts to Washington Football Team’s new name

February 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Washington Commanders logo

A video leak spoiled the Washington Football Team’s big nickname announcement, but the name change is now officially official.

The Washington Football Team is now known as the Washington Commanders. Fans already learned of the new nickname after a news chopper captured the writing on a banner inside the team’s store on Tuesday night. Daniel Snyder’s franchise made the announcement on Wednesday.

Here are some of Washington’s new logos:

As expected, the reaction from fans and the media has been mixed.

Commanders may not have been Washington’s first choice. Snyder was said to be in a trademark battle for what was almost certainly another nickname, not Commanders.

Personally, we don’t think the new name is anything special. People will get used to it, just as they somehow got used to Washington Football Team.

