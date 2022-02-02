 Skip to main content
New video leaks Washington Football Team’s new nickname

February 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Daniel Snyder looks on

A new video has spoiled the Washington Football Team’s big nickname announcement that is planned for Feb. 2.

The Washington Football Team shared on Jan. 4 that they would be revealing the team’s new nickname on Feb. 2.

There were some rumors at the time that the new nickname would be the “Commanders.”

NBC Washington flew nearby the Washington Football Team’s home stadium on Tuesday night and seemed to capture footage of a banner hanging inside the team’s store. The banner shows the Commanders nickname. Take a look.

There you have it. From the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team, to now the Washington Commanders.

Here is a look at some Commanders gear.

What do you think? They should have just stuck with the Washington Football Team.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

