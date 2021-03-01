TY Hilton seems to signal he will be leaving Colts in free agency

TY Hilton seemed to signal on Twitter Monday that he will be leaving the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

Hilton tweeted a GIF of himself dancing and said he would be “ready to work” not matter where he goes or whom he picks.

No matter where I go. No matter who I pick. The Ghost Is Ready To Work!! #FreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Wcgu7iRvRp — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 1, 2021

There wasn’t a lot to his tweet, but those also don’t seem to be the words of a man returning. If he were going to be returning to the Colts, he probably wouldn’t talk about where he is going and whom he is going to pick.

This really has been expected anyway.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said recently that they would hope to have Hilton back, but he recognizes that might not be possible.

Reich says of T.Y. Hilton's free agency, "I think we're all hoping there's a way T.Y. can end his career as a Colt… But we understand there's a business side to it… I hope the business side can get worked out so he can end his career as a Colt." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 25, 2021

In other words, they know Hilton will be desired in free agency, and they probably won’t be able to afford him.

Hilton has five 1,000-yard seasons in his career and had 56 catches for 762 and five touchdowns last season. The 31-year-old said last year that he was hoping to return to the Colts.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0