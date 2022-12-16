Tyler Boyd shares gnarly details of finger injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury early in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns, and it is one that he says left him “in shock.”

Boyd told reporters on Thursday that he dislocated his finger, causing the bone to come through the skin. He said the gruesome nature of the injury took him by surprise.

“I kind of went in shock,” Boyd recalled, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. “But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn’t really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys.”

As gnarly as that sounds, Boyd said he is feeling “great” heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not suffer any torn ligaments and had the injury flushed out to prevent infection. The Bengals have listed Boyd as day-to-day, but it sounds like he is planning to play.

As we have seen in the past, finger injuries can be pretty nasty. It sounds like Boyd’s was as ugly as it gets, though it is positive news that he thinks he can play through it.