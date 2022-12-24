Tyler Lockett criticizes refereeing on Twitter during Seahawks game

Tyler Lockett may be hurt, but he is still making his presence felt online.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver Lockett, who is out with a broken bone in his hand, sounded off on the refereeing in Saturday’s Seahawks-Kansas City Chiefs game. During a Seattle drive in the second quarter, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark seemed to clearly jump offsides before the snap … only for the referees to call Seahawks center Austin Blythe for a false start instead.

Sweet false start call on Blythe. Horrid call. pic.twitter.com/WqVgauXgWV — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 24, 2022

Lockett, apparently watching on TV, was livid at the call, tweeting that it was “terrible.” He also said some of the refs’ decisions should be challengeable and questioned whether the Chiefs had been called for a penalty all game.

Bro that’s a terrible call man come on bro — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 24, 2022

They gotta let us challenge some of these calls these refs be making — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 24, 2022

Have the chiefs got a penalty yet?? Asking for a friend — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 24, 2022

The Seahawks (who were also flagged for multiple penalties that extended Kansas City drives, including a defensive hold and a neutral-zone infraction) went down 17-3 at halftime. They did, however, successfully draw a few flags on the Chiefs on their final drive before the half, which netted a field goal.

The former Pro Bowler Lockett was injured in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers but could still return before the end of the regular season. He has already made news before with his outspoken comments, and that continued Saturday, even if Lockett was not part of the action on the field.