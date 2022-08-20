Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury

The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out last night with a shoulder injury, suffered a collarbone injury, sources say. The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Thornton had been having an impressive camp, making this injury news even more disappointing. The 50th overall pick was renowned for his speed, and he ran the third-fastest official time at the NFL Combine 40-yard dash at 4.28.

Thornton certainly seemed to be lining himself up for at least some role in the New England offense as a rookie. With him missing time, Bill Belichick may have to reluctantly bring one veteran back into the fold more prominently.