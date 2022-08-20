 Skip to main content
Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury

August 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.

Thornton had been having an impressive camp, making this injury news even more disappointing. The 50th overall pick was renowned for his speed, and he ran the third-fastest official time at the NFL Combine 40-yard dash at 4.28.

Thornton certainly seemed to be lining himself up for at least some role in the New England offense as a rookie. With him missing time, Bill Belichick may have to reluctantly bring one veteran back into the fold more prominently.

