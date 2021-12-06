Tyrann Mathieu has funny response to Broncos fan who was talking trash

The Honey Badger is at it again with an opposing fanbase.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a funny response on Monday to a Denver Broncos fan who was talking trash on Twitter. The fan touted Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ stellar performance against the Chiefs in a profane tweet that also mentioned Mathieu.

“Bra y’all had 9 points,” Mathieu tweeted in reply.

The Broncos lost to the Chiefs 22-9, but it was certainly through no fault of Williams. Filling in for the injured Melvin Gordon, the rookie back carried 23 times for 102 yards with six receptions for another 76 yards and a score.

Kansas City did get the most important statistic: a win. But Broncos fans should definitely still feel encouraged about the outing by their 21-year-old phenom. Mathieu probably went easy on this particular fan too considering what he allegedly said to another fanbase earlier this year.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports