Tyrann Mathieu denies making crude comment to Titans fans

The Kansas City Chiefs were manhandled by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and Tyrann Mathieu may have let his frustration boil over at one point. Though, the star defensive back says a reporter blatantly lied about a supposed interaction Mathieu had with some fans.

Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 News in Kansas City tweeted during the Chiefs’ 27-3 loss that he heard Mathieu make a very vulgar remark to some Titans fans. Kuntz says Mathieu told the fans to “go sit on a d–k.”

Mathieu said that is simply not true. He responded on Twitter after the game and said Kuntz made the story up.

“I never said that. This is a lie!” Matthews wrote. “I can’t believe this dude lied on me.”

It’s possible that Kuntz misheard Mathieu, but it seems unlikely that he would just totally fabricate a story like that.

Mathieu is considered the pulse of the Chiefs’ defense, and the unit has been horrible this season. They’ve been burned on numerous occasions and seem to regularly blow coverages. We’ve seen Mathieu get into some noteworthy trash talking exchanges in the past, so perhaps he lost his cool as the Titans were dominating his team.