Tyrann Mathieu had funny tweet about Rams signing Odell Beckham

The rich got richer on Thursday when the Los Angeles Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. to their already loaded roster. One NFL player wondered how the Rams can afford to acquire so many star players, and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu offered a great explanation.

After the Rams announced they have signed Beckham, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson wrote “where the Rams finding all this money” on Twitter. Mathieu reminded him that team owner Stan Kroenke is married to Ann Walton, who is an heiress to the Walmart throne.

Owner married to wal mart lady… plenty money to go around haha https://t.co/4DA1fEOqwc — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 11, 2021

Of course, that doesn’t really matter. Most NFL owners and their families are filthy rich. They all have to operate under the same salary cap, so having the most money doesn’t mean much in terms of building a roster.

The Kansas City Chiefs were said to have interest in Beckham, but he chose the Rams. If contending for a championship is his priority, you can understand why. Mathieu’s Chiefs have looked mediocre at best this season. That probably has a lot more to do with them missing out on Beckham than how wealthy any team owner is.

We saw a variety of reactions from players after Beckham signed with the Rams. You can probably imagine how his new teammates feel about it.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports