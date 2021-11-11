Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards.

Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”

Von Miller on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ChByDEQQ7O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

If it wasn’t already obvious, the Rams are going all out in 2021. They already added Miller via trade earlier this month. Adding Beckham is arguably an even bigger statement of intent.

Miller was pretty actively involved in recruiting Beckham to Los Angeles. It’s not clear how big a role that played in the wide receiver’s final decision, but it certainly couldn’t have hurt.

