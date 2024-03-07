Tyrann Mathieu makes decision on his future

The Honey Badger is staying right where he is.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the three-time All-Pro safety Mathieu has decided to sign a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now getting a new two-year, $13 million deal from New Orleans.

Still only 31, Mathieu has been an important anchor for the Saints defense ever since joining in 2022. Also an ex-Super Bowl champ with the Kansas City Chiefs, the move to extend makes a lot of sense for the New Orleans native Mathieu. It also benefits the Saints, who stand to save on the $12 million cap-hit figure that Mathieu originally had for 2024.

Mathieu started in all 17 games last season for New Orleans, recording four interceptions (including a pick-six), nine passes defended, and 75 combined tackles. The former LSU icon is immensely popular among fans in the area and is now set to stick around with the Saints through the 2025 season.