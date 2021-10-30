Tyrann Mathieu, teammate take shots at unhappy Chiefs fans

Tyrann Mathieu has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is not fond of the way their fanbase is acting right now.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens took aim at the fans of the team in an Instagram comment Friday. Hitchens was responding to a post criticizing the five-year, $45 million contract that the Chiefs gave him.

“All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far!! wrote Hitchens. “Y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad!!”

Mathieu, the four-time All-Pro safety, chimed in as well.

“Big facts,” wrote Mathieu in response to Hitchens. “This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports.”

Mathieu then got into it with a couple of individual fans in the comment section. You can see the screenshots of the entire exchange here.

The Chiefs have hit a rough patch this season, going an uncharacteristic 3-4. Many are now wondering if the league has figured out Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team.

Chiefs fans are obviously not used to this kind of adversity after the team’s spoils of the past few years. As for Mathieu, he recently sparked controversy by allegedly making a crude remark to another fanbase. Now it is his team’s own fans that the star safety is going after.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports