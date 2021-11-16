 Skip to main content
Tyrann Mathieu trolls NFL analysts over Mac Jones opinions

November 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mac Jones has been the best quarterback of all the rookies drafted this year by a wide margin, and one rival player thinks it’s hilarious how quickly the opinions surrounding the former Alabama star have changed.

Jones had his most efficient game of the year in the New England Patriots’ blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to mock all the people who doubted Jones but are now singing his praises.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback who has quickly become one of the most respected analysts in the game, agreed with Mathieu.

Jones fell all the way to 15th overall in the draft. He was taken after Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields. The gap in performance between Jones and those other quarterbacks is substantial.

Of course, it helps that Jones is being coached by a future Hall of Famer and is in a quarterback-friendly system. Nick Saban recently shed some light on why Jones has found success early on under Bill Belichick.

