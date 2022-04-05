Tyrann Mathieu visits Saints, but there reportedly is a catch

Tyrann Mathieu is a free agent and apparently enjoying the process of being wooed. He visited with the Saints on Tuesday, but New Orleans fans shouldn’t get their hopes up yet.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said that the Mathieu was making the visit while in New Orleans with family and friends. Rapoport also said nothing was imminent between the sides.

Source: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the #Saints facility for a visit while he’s in New Orleans with family and friends. Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2022

Had Mathieu gone out of his way to fly to a destination for the sole purpose of visiting with a team, that would have been a bigger deal. But if Mathieu was already in New Orleans for other reasons, and is just happening to take the visit to the Saints, then maybe fans shouldn’t get too excited.

Mathieu had 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 games with the Chiefs last season. He remains a premier safety, and the Chiefs decided they couldn’t afford him.

Mathieu turns 30 next month and also reportedly has received interest from the Steelers.

Photo: Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports