Tyrann Mathieu wants fans at games

Most NFL games in Week 1 of the season were held without fans in attendance, though a few stadiums did have fans. Tyrann Mathieu’s Kansas City Chiefs had just under 17,000 fans in attendance for their opener on Thursday night, and he wants fans at other games.

The Honey Badger sent the following tweet on Sunday night.

Fans such a big part of game…. Cities & Teams have to figure out a way to get them involved, safely of course.. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 14, 2020

There is no doubt that fans can help bring energy to players, who are now left to create the energy on their own. Without the fans, Bill Belichick told us what it’s like.

Some teams beyond the Chiefs and Jaguars have left it possible to have fans in attendance for future home games. That is something that may happen in the future.