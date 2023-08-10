Tyreek Hill makes bold prediction for 2023 season

Tyreek Hill proved to be a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense last season, and the star wide receiver envisions himself having an even bigger year in 2023.

Hill had a whopping 119 catches for 1,710 yards in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. Those totals ranked second in the NFL behind only Justin Jefferson and were career highs for Hill. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live” Wednesday, Hill said he thinks he can do much better this year.

Hill is eyeing a feat that has never been accomplished by an NFL receiver — a 2,000-yard season.

“The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua (Tagovailoa) has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous,” Hill said. “My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I’ll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”

Hill’s 1,710 yards came with Tua Tagovailoa missing four games. Tagovailoa played at an MVP level before concussions became an issue for him, so it is possible Hill would have had an even better season if Tua played all 17 games.

In addition to 2,000 yards, Hill is eyeing another lofty goal in his second season in Miami. Dolphins fans have to love the confidence.