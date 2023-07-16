Tyreek Hill drops 2 bold predictions for second Dolphins season

Anyone expecting Tyreek Hill to suddenly turn bashful shouldn’t hold their breath. The outspoken Miami Dolphins wide receiver just put up two massive goals for the 2023 NFL season.

Hill ended the latest episode of his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast with a discussion on why Dolphins fans will have plenty to cheer about in the near future. The star wideout harped on the familiarity the team now has with second-year head coach Mike McDaniel heading into next season.

That’s when co-host Julius Collins asked Hill about an individual goal: will Cheetah break the 2,000-yard threshold next season?

“I will break 2,000 yards next year bro,” Hill answered, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’m just checking it off my bucket list. 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. Y’all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a kid? I got y’all, baby.”

If Hill stays true to his word and pulls down at least 2,000 receiving yards next season, he would be the first player in NFL history to do so. Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson came the closest to the number, catching for 1,964 yards in his iconic 2012 season with the Detroit Lions.

Hill does have the added benefit of an extra game since the NFL shifted to the 17-game schedule two seasons ago. But even Cooper Kupp’s monstrous 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams only yielded 1,947 yards in 17 contests.

With the added emphasis toward passing in the modern NFL, it feels like an inevitability that someone will break through and make NFL history. Hill isn’t a bad candidate to be the first one to do it. He still finished the 2022 season with a career-high 1,710 yards despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going through the wringer with injuries.

Hill also doubled down with another prediction for next season.

“2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We’re getting that. Believe that,” Hill added.

The Dolphins had the look of a Super Bowl contender midway through last season. Their 8-3 record through Week 12 tied for second-best in the AFC at the time, just behind the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

If Tagovailoa stays healthy and helps Hill breach 2,000 receiving yards next season, then there’s a good chance Miami will be in the mix once again.