Tyreek Hill weighs in on Dalvin Cook potentially joining Dolphins

The links between Dalvin Cook and the Miami Dolphins will not go away, and one of Miami’s star players sounds ready to welcome the running back with open arms.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked about Cook potentially joining the Dolphins on Friday. Hill said he had not spoken to Cook, but fully endorsed the potential addition.

“I haven’t talked to Dalvin, but Miami is his hometown,” Hill said. “The guys that we already got in the running back room, I’m sure those guys would welcome him with open arms. A lot of people may not look at it like that, but this team here is all about family. This team here is all about winning. Just adding in more competition to fuel us to become better.”

After his release from Minnesota, Cook was pretty vocal about being interested in the Dolphins. However, another team seems to be gaining momentum when it comes to trying to add him.

The Dolphins are largely relying on Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and De’Von Achane to anchor their running back room in 2023. If they really wanted Cook, it feels like they would have been more aggressive in trying to add him by now.