Tyreek Hill defends Tua Tagovailoa over viral practice video

Tyreek Hill has come to the defense of Tua Tagovailoa over the unflattering practice video the Miami Dolphins shared on social media.

The Dolphins were roasted on social media Wednesday after posting a video of Tagovailoa throwing to Hill in practice. The video appeared to show Tagovailoa targeting Hill with a deep ball that the speedy wide receiver had to hold up for in order to catch.

Hill stuck up for Tagovailoa on Thursday, referencing Allen Iverson’s famous “we talking about practice” quote. Hill also shared other practice video of Tagovailoa hitting various Dolphins receivers seemingly in stride.

If Hill is worried about his quarterback, he’s not saying so publicly. He certainly didn’t have to post a video reel to try to prove the critics wrong.

Tagovailoa was also defended by a Hall of Famer, so Hill is in good company by backing his quarterback. Still, if the Dolphins are going to post video like they did, they should probably pick footage that won’t make people feel the need to defend their quarterback.