Tyreek Hill makes bold claim about Dolphins’ talent level

November 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill is no stranger to bold proclamations about his Miami Dolphins, and he made another one this week that will raise some eyebrows.

Hill appeared as a guest on CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League pregame show in Miami on Tuesday and discussed the Dolphins’ chances of winning a championship. The star wide receiver raved about his team, and even boldly claimed that he thinks they are better than the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs team he won a Super Bowl with.

“The way we practice, the way we play for one another is something that I’ve never seen before in a team. I’ve won a Super Bowl, and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on K.C.,” Hill said. “All we got to do is we got to come out, we got to practice, we got to prepare, and we got to make sure we show up on gameday. It can look good on paper, but we obviously got to get it done on Sundays.”

The 2019 Chiefs team also boasted Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in addition to Hill, so this is a big claim. That is especially the case when this year’s Dolphins have had issues beating playoff teams despite their 8-3 record.

Hill has never shied away from bold statements, and he may be on his way to making good on one of them already. Perhaps we should not doubt him here, either.

