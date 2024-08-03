Tyreek Hill agrees to new contract with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have wrapped up a drama-free contract negotiation that will see the star wide receiver get a nice reward for his outstanding form with the team.

Hill’s restructured deal will pay him $90 million over the next three years, with $65 million of that guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter and Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. In total, Hill’s four-year deal carries a record guarantee of $106.5 million.

Though Hill gets no new years and no average annual value increase in his new deal, the amount of guaranteed money is going up significantly. Hill had less than $20 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal, so he is essentially locking in another $45 million by signing.

Hill had made clear that he wanted a contract adjustment from the Dolphins after several other high-profile receivers signed new contracts during the offseason. He also said, however, that he did not want to rock the boat and definitely did not want to be traded. The final agreement reflects that: it is not even a pay rise, but it locks in a lot more guaranteed money for him.

Hill is coming off his best season, racking up 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. More big numbers are likely in his future with the contract situation squared away.