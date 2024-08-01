 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill explains his unusual contract stance

August 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants a new contract. He has made no secret of that. However, he is not partaking in any of the usual maneuvers that a player seeking a new deal otherwise might.

Hill has been a steady presence at training camp and has caused no problems for the Dolphins, even as he has vocalized his desire for a new deal. The star wide receiver explained Thursday that this is no coincidence: his primary focus is on winning, and he does not want to do anything to detract from that.

“At this point, my focus is on helping this team win games,” Hill told reporters. “I know it’s going to come whenever it happens. My agent, he’s doing his thing. Conversations are positive right now. Keep it positive, man. For right now, I’m going to keep practicing every day trying to help this team win games.”

Other teams probably envy how little drama Hill is causing the Dolphins, even as his representatives negotiate his new deal. He has even openly said he adamantly does not want to be traded, so it certainly sounds like both sides are negotiating in good faith.

Hill is coming off his best season, racking up 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The wide receiver market has reset itself this offseason, which is why Hill is looking for a bit of a raise.

Article Tags

Tyreek Hill
